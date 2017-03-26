Ronda Stubbs named Chatham Chamber Ambassador of the Quarter for first quarter of 2017

Siler City, NC – Ronda Stubbs has been named the Chamber Ambassador of the quarter for the third time now. She has done an outstanding job as an Ambassador since 2014 and is an amazing person overall. She has never…ever…met a stranger. Ronda has a very welcoming nature and makes everyone feel comfortable. She is highly respected in the community and considered a tremendous asset by her employer.

The Chatham Chamber of Commerce is honored to have Ronda serve as a Chamber Ambassador and a goodwill arm of the Chamber.

A little about Ronda…

Ronda loves being a mother. She has one son, Ethan. She enjoys reading, travel, yard work, family history, scrapbooking, cross-stitching, and time with family and friends. The beach is her home away from home.

Ronda works as an Administrative Assistant for Cambridge Hills Assisted Living, A Silver Thread Community in Pittsboro. Her past includes years of experience in the hospitality business.

