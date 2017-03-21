Northwood hosting Special Olympics on April 27

Pittsboro, NC – This is special.

“The ultimate goal is to bring the community together to allow our Special Olympics athletes the chance to compete and succeed,” said Jason Amy, who teaches physical education at Northwood High School.

The co-athletics director at Northwood, Amy, who coaches the school’s wrestling team, is recruiting volunteers from all over Chatham County to help show a good time to the athletes who’ll compete at the school’s track April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those interested in lending a hand with the event should register by using this link. The story is in the Chatham County News section. That’s also where potential volunteers could sign up to assist the 8 a.m. set-up crew on the day of the competition.

Last year, Amy launched a Physical Education Pupil Instructor (PEPI) course at Northwood. The class shows upperclassmen how to get students in elementary and middle schools to understand that getting a little a exercise is pretty cool. The student teachers develop both their leadership skills and self-esteem in the process.

Amy said he’s allowing the PEPI students to run the Special Olympics, which will have a Mardi Gras theme. That’s more leadership training for the PEPI students, and it counts as their final exam, too, Amy said.

Northwood is the only school in the district with a PEPI program.

“I wanted to have our students to be a part of something special,” Amy said.

