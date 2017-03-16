Are you interested in becoming a 4-H sewing volunteer?

Pittsboro, NC – Are you someone who might be interested in sharing your sewing skills with local young people? Do you enjoy mentoring youth, increasing your existing sewing skillset, and working in collaboration with other enthusiastic volunteers to make a difference in our community? If so, consider becoming a Chatham County 4-H volunteer!

Chatham County 4-H is currently seeking volunteers in our community to form a new sewing cohort. You would embark on a new adventure teaching young people how to construct clothing from textiles with the guidance of a new 4-H STEAM Clothing FUNdamentals curriculum. This new STEAM clothing curriculum looks at clothing in a whole new way – from the viewpoints of science, technology, engineering, art, and math. In other words, as processes all dedicated to one end: garment construction.

Young people will discover why certain fabrics perform differently than others (science), become familiar with tools utilized for sewing (technology), and will learn basic sewing skills to understand how clothing is put together (engineering). They’ll also gain insight into colors and patterns for fabrics (art), as well as how adding and/or subtracting from a design makes a difference in the amount of fabric needed and how the garment will fit (math).

Come join the team! If you are interested in obtaining additional information or joining the 4-H team as a community volunteer, please contact Ginger Cunningham, NC State Extension 4-H Agent – Chatham County, by email at *protected email* or via phone at 919-542-8202.

Interested in learning more about Chatham County 4-H?

Check out our county homepage at https://chatham.ces.ncsu. edu/categories/4-h-youth- development/ or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ chathamcounty4h.

Chatham County 4-H is the youth development program of the Cooperative Extension System and USDA, providing education programming to youth between the ages of 5-18. Employment and program opportunities are offered to all people regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, sexual orientation, or disability, with North Carolina State University, North Carolina A&T State University, U. S. Department of Agriculture, and local governments cooperating. Chatham County 4-H is a proud participating United Way agency.

