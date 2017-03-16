CORA’s 8th annual Chatham Empty Bowls fundraiser set for April 30

Pittsboro, NC – CORA invites the public to the 8th Annual Chatham Empty Bowls Fundraiser on Sunday, April 30, 5:00 to 7:30 at Hanks Chapel Fellowship Hall in Pittsboro. The local pottery is the highlight of the event. The ticket for “The Works” includes a locally handcrafted bowl of the buyer’s choice to treasure and use at home. Your participation helps CORA Food Pantry feed hungry residents from all over Chatham County.

CORA Empty Bowls features:

Beautiful local pottery

Light hors d’oeuvres

Delicious soups from local restaurants

Fresh baked breads

Homemade desserts

Selection of beverages

Live entertainment by the Bolin Creek String band

Live Auction

Pick your Prize Raffle

Tickets for the Pick Your Prize raffle are $5 per ticket or $20 for 5 tickets. Each item will have a separate ticket collection jar. Guests will be able put each ticket purchased in the jar for the item(s) they would like to win. A winning ticket will be drawn from the jar for each item.

Come see the pottery and other raffle items displayed at the Joyful Jewel in Pittsboro from April 8 – 29 . Prizes include $250 Gift certificate from Fearrington Village, local pottery and other works of art, gift baskets and gift certificates from local shops and restaurants. Raffle winners do not need to be present to win.

There will also be a Live Auction for very special pieces of pottery.

10am until 2pm Monday – Friday . Event and Raffle tickets can be purchased in advance online at www.Eventbrite.com/ or at CORA Food Pantry

Event Tickets:

“The Works” (Handcrafted bowl, unlimited soup, hors d’oeuvres, beverage and dessert)

$33 in Advance

Wednesday, March 15 at 8 am ending on Saturday, April 15 at midnight

$38

Monday, April 16 at 7:00 am until Thursday, April 27 at 8:30 pm and at the Door

Food and beverage only: $18 per person

Kids under 12: $5 (food only)

Thursday, April 27 at 8:30 pm On line at www.Eventbrite.com – Wednesday, March 15 at 8 am until

CORA Food Pantry 10am – 2pm , M-F and at the Door

