Pittsboro, NC – Celebrate Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday, April 29, 2017. The Chatham County bookstore participating is McIntyre’s Books, Fearrington Village, 220 Market Street Pittsboro, NC. 27312.

During the month of April, visit McIntyre’s Books or all of the 12 Independent Booksellers of Piedmont North Carolina (IBOP*NC) to get your field guide map stamped for a chance to win prizes. Special programming, merchandise and giveaways are planned at each store on the last Saturday of April.

IBOP*NC is dedicated to promoting reading and creating community across central North Carolina. IBOP*NC is part of a larger, national effort to recognize and celebrate independent bookstores nationwide.

The bookstores, listed below, are members of the Independent Booksellers of Piedmont North Carolina. Follow the link to each of their websites to learn more about what they are doing in their stores to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day.

McIntyre’s Books, Fearrington Village, 220 Market Street Pittsboro, NC. 27312

Bookmarks, 251 N. Spruce Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101

The Country Bookshop, 140 NW Broad Street, Southern Pines, NC 28387

Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd (Historic Airport Rd), Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Letters Bookshop 313 W Main St, Durham, NC 27701

Page 158 Books, 158 S. White Street, Wake Forest, NC 27587

Purple Crow, 109 W King St, Hillsborough, NC 27278

Quail Ridge Books, North Hills, 4209-100 Lassiter Mill Road, Raleigh, NC 27609

Read With Me, 111 E Hargett St #110, Raleigh, NC 27601

Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth Street, Durham, NC 27705

Scuppernong Books, 304 S Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401

Sunrise Books, 7 Hillcrest Pl, High Point, NC 27262

