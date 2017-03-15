Come celebrate the grand opening of Chatham County Agriculture & Conference Center on March 25

Pittsboro, NC – Chatham County invites residents to celebrate the Grand Opening of the Chatham County Agriculture & Conference Center (CCACC) on Saturday, March 25, from 10 am to 2 pm. The Chatham County Farm Bureau is sponsoring the free event.
The CCACC houses the offices of Chatham County Cooperative Extension, Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Soil and Water Conservation, and the Forest Service.
The event facilities provide year-round meeting and workshop space for agriculture, horticulture, forestry, natural resources, family and consumer science, and youth programs. However, the CCACC is available for rental by other organizations and individuals for all types of events, including conventions, trade shows, weddings, workshops and banquets. It is the largest flexible meeting space in the county.
The Grand Opening celebration will offer something for everyone. The event will kick off with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 10 am. Visitors can attend educational sessions in one of the meeting rooms or cooking demonstrations in Cooperative Extension’s new teaching kitchen. Guided tours will offer a glimpse of the new office space, exhibit hall, and meeting rooms.
The beautiful winning photos from the county’s Agricultural Photography Contest will be on display, showcasing our rich agricultural past, current and future.
More than 70 exhibitors will highlight local farms, farmers’ markets, sustainable agriculture, agricultural support and advocacy, agribusiness, beekeeping, livestock, forestry, green industry, wildlife, conservation, and much more. Visitors will get an up-close look at the Forest Service’s firefighting helicopter and meet Smokey the Bear.
Several food trucks will offer excellent options for lunch while live music entertains the crowd.
10:00 – 10:30 am: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
- Welcome
- Raising of the Flag – Sheriff’s Department Honor Guard
- Pledge of Allegiance and National Anthem
- Ribbon Cutting with County Commissioners
- Introduction of Special Guests
- Recognition of Photo Contest Winners
- Chatham County joined with Chatham County Farm Bureau to sponsor a photography contest to honor the county’s agricultural heritage and its current thriving agricultural economy. Visitors will be able to see all winning submissions inside the new Chatham County Agriculture & Conference Center (CCACC).
Building Tours will be at 10:45 am, 11:45 am, and 12:45 pm
Tours will leave from the flagpole in front of the Conference Center
Educational Sessions
11:00 am – Soil Testing for your Lawn and Garden
- Location: Meeting Room
- Instructor: Charlotte Glen, Horticulture Agent, NC Cooperative Extension – Chatham County Center
11:30 am – Understanding the Soil Test Report
- Location: Meeting Room
- Instructor:Charlotte Glen, Horticulture Agent, NC Cooperative Extension – Chatham County Center
12:00 pm – Cooking with Chicken Demonstration
- Location: Teaching Kitchen
- Instructors: Phyllis Smith, Family Consumer Sciences Agent, NC Cooperative Extension – Chatham County Center and Dan Campeau, Area Specialized Poultry Agent, NC Cooperative Extension
12:30 pm – Cooking with Beef Demonstration
- Location: Teaching Kitchen
- Instructors: Phyllis Smith, Family Consumer Sciences Agent, and Sam Groce, County Extension Director, NC Cooperative Extension – Chatham County Center
1:00 pm – Soil and Water Conservation Programs
- Location: Meeting Room
- Instructors: Chatham Soil and Water Conservation District Team
1:30 pm – Extension’s Family & Consumer Science Program in Chatham County
- Location: Meeting Room
- Instructor: Phyllis Smith, Family Consumer Sciences Agent, NC Cooperative Extension – Chatham County Center
Entertainment
Sound provided by Wilson Entertainment
- Northwood High School Jazz Band – directed by Brett Cox
- Dylan Branson
- and other musical guests
Food Trucks
- Breakfast & Beyond
- Gun Dogs Catering
- World Kitchen
- Chewy’s Smokin’ BBQ
- Little Dipper Ice Cream
Exhibitors
- 4 C Ranch
- Animal Welfare Approved
- Arbor Enterprises
- Art of Motion Events
- Biocenosis
- Biofarm
- Blossom Artistry
- Brittenham Farrier Service
- Buck Naked Farm
- Brooks Compost
- Capital Area Tent Company
- Carolina Farm Stewardship Association
- CCCC Sustainable Agriculture Program
- Celebrity Dirt Soil Amendments
- Center for Environmental Farming Systems
- Chatham County Beekeepers’ Association
- Chatham Conservation Partnership
- Chatham County Agribusiness Council
- Chatham County Extension Family & Consumer Sciences Program
- Chatham County Extension 4-H Program
- Chatham County Extension Dairy Program
- Chatham County Extension Horticulture Program
- Chatham County Extension Poultry Program
- Chatham County Farm Bureau
- Chatham County Schools FFA Chapters
- Chatham County Forestry Service Firefighting Helicopter & Big Smokey
- Chatham County Historical Association
- Chatham County Livestock Association
- Chatham County Master Gardener Volunteers
- Chatham County Sheriff’s Office
- Chatham Food Council
- Chatham Marketplace
- Chatham Mills Farmers’ Market
- Country Farm & Home
- Clapp Brothers
- Cure Nursery
- Don E Mor Horse Farm
- Farm at Penny Lane
- Farm Bureau Insurance
- Farm Friends Rescue
- Farm Service Agency
- Fearrington Farmers’ Market
- Friends of the Lower Haw River State Natural Area
- General Timber
- Generations Farm
- Grand Trees of Chatham County
- Green Growth Toolbox
- Growing Wild Nursery
- Hill View Farm
- HOMS
- James River Equipment – John Deere
- Lilly Den Farm
- Livestock Conservancy
- Marsh’s Rentals
- Natural Resources Conservation Service/Soil & Water
- NCDA Mobile Soils Classroom
- NC Wildlife Resources Commission
- Piedmont Pine Coffins
- Pittsboro Farmers’ Market
- Pittsboro Feed
- Pittsboro Parks System Master Plan
- Pittsboro Pet Supply
- Rural Advancement Foundation International (RAFI-USA)
- Rock Spring Branch Environmental Advocacy
- Rural Development
- Southern States Siler City
- Starrlight Mead
- Triangle Land Conservancy
- Young Farmers & Ranchers
For more details, including the educational program schedule and a complete list of exhibitors, go to http://go.ncsu.edu/ccacc-
The CCACC is one mile west of the traffic circle at 1192 US 64 W Business in Pittsboro.