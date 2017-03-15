Come celebrate the grand opening of Chatham County Agriculture & Conference Center on March 25

Pittsboro, NC – Chatham County invites residents to celebrate the Grand Opening of the Chatham County Agriculture & Conference Center (CCACC) on Saturday, March 25, from 10 am to 2 pm. The Chatham County Farm Bureau is sponsoring the free event.

The CCACC houses the offices of Chatham County Cooperative Extension, Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Soil and Water Conservation, and the Forest Service.

The event facilities provide year-round meeting and workshop space for agriculture, horticulture, forestry, natural resources, family and consumer science, and youth programs. However, the CCACC is available for rental by other organizations and individuals for all types of events, including conventions, trade shows, weddings, workshops and banquets. It is the largest flexible meeting space in the county.

The Grand Opening celebration will offer something for everyone. The event will kick off with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 10 am. Visitors can attend educational sessions in one of the meeting rooms or cooking demonstrations in Cooperative Extension’s new teaching kitchen. Guided tours will offer a glimpse of the new office space, exhibit hall, and meeting rooms.

The beautiful winning photos from the county’s Agricultural Photography Contest will be on display, showcasing our rich agricultural past, current and future.

More than 70 exhibitors will highlight local farms, farmers’ markets, sustainable agriculture, agricultural support and advocacy, agribusiness, beekeeping, livestock, forestry, green industry, wildlife, conservation, and much more. Visitors will get an up-close look at the Forest Service’s firefighting helicopter and meet Smokey the Bear.

Several food trucks will offer excellent options for lunch while live music entertains the crowd.

10:00 – 10:30 am: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Welcome

Raising of the Flag – Sheriff’s Department Honor Guard

Pledge of Allegiance and National Anthem

Ribbon Cutting with County Commissioners

Introduction of Special Guests

Recognition of Photo Contest Winners Chatham County joined with Chatham County Farm Bureau to sponsor a photography contest to honor the county’s agricultural heritage and its current thriving agricultural economy. Visitors will be able to see all winning submissions inside the new Chatham County Agriculture & Conference Center (CCACC).



Building Tours will be at 10:45 am, 11:45 am, and 12:45 pm

Tours will leave from the flagpole in front of the Conference Center

Educational Sessions

11:00 am – Soil Testing for your Lawn and Garden

Location: Meeting Room

Instructor: Charlotte Glen, Horticulture Agent, NC Cooperative Extension – Chatham County Center

11:30 am – Understanding the Soil Test Report

Location: Meeting Room

Instructor:Charlotte Glen, Horticulture Agent, NC Cooperative Extension – Chatham County Center

12:00 pm – Cooking with Chicken Demonstration

Location: Teaching Kitchen

Instructors: Phyllis Smith, Family Consumer Sciences Agent, NC Cooperative Extension – Chatham County Center and Dan Campeau, Area Specialized Poultry Agent, NC Cooperative Extension

12:30 pm – Cooking with Beef Demonstration

Location: Teaching Kitchen

Instructors: Phyllis Smith, Family Consumer Sciences Agent, and Sam Groce, County Extension Director, NC Cooperative Extension – Chatham County Center

1:00 pm – Soil and Water Conservation Programs

Location: Meeting Room

Instructors: Chatham Soil and Water Conservation District Team

1:30 pm – Extension’s Family & Consumer Science Program in Chatham County

Location: Meeting Room

Instructor: Phyllis Smith, Family Consumer Sciences Agent, NC Cooperative Extension – Chatham County Center Entertainment

Sound provided by Wilson Entertainment

Northwood High School Jazz Band – directed by Brett Cox

Dylan Branson

and other musical guests

Food Trucks

Exhibitors

For more details, including the educational program schedule and a complete list of exhibitors, go to http://go.ncsu.edu/ccacc- opening

The CCACC is one mile west of the traffic circle at 1192 US 64 W Business in Pittsboro.

