CCCC offers culinary youth summer camps

Sanford, NC – Central Carolina Community College’s culinary program is offering youth summer camps in Chatham, Harnett, and Lee counties this summer.

culinary youth summer campCamps in Chatham County include Culinary Teen Baking (June 26-29), Culinary Teen Cooking (June 19-22), and Kids Cooking Camp (June 12-15).

Camps in Harnett County include Culinary Teen Cooking (June 19-22) and Kids Cooking Camp (June 12-15).

Camps in Lee County include Culinary Teen Baking (July 17-20), Culinary Teen Cooking (June 26-29), and Kids Cooking Camp (June 19-22).

The Culinary Teen Baking and Culinary Teen Cooking classes are for students ages 10-15, while the Kids Cooking Camp is for students in grades K-4. Costs for each of the camps is $100.

To register by telephone or for more information, call the CCCC Economic and Community Development Division (ECD) Student Support Center at 919-718-7500. To register online, visit the website www.cccc.edu/ecd/find-classes/ and go to the Youth Summer Camps page.

For more information on Central Carolina Community College, visit the website www.cccc.edu.