CCCC offers culinary youth summer camps

Sanford, NC – Central Carolina Community College’s culinary program is offering youth summer camps in Chatham, Harnett, and Lee counties this summer.

Camps in Chatham County include Culinary Teen Baking (June 26-29), Culinary Teen Cooking (June 19-22), and Kids Cooking Camp (June 12-15).

Camps in Harnett County include Culinary Teen Cooking (June 19-22) and Kids Cooking Camp (June 12-15).

Camps in Lee County include Culinary Teen Baking (July 17-20), Culinary Teen Cooking (June 26-29), and Kids Cooking Camp (June 19-22).

The Culinary Teen Baking and Culinary Teen Cooking classes are for students ages 10-15, while the Kids Cooking Camp is for students in grades K-4. Costs for each of the camps is $100.

To register by telephone or for more information, call the CCCC Economic and Community Development Division (ECD) Student Support Center at 919-718-7500. To register online, visit the website www.cccc.edu/ecd/find-classes/ and go to the Youth Summer Camps page.

For more information on Central Carolina Community College, visit the website www.cccc.edu.

Share this: Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Pocket

Facebook

Tumblr

Print

Reddit

Email

