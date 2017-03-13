Mark Walker honors Chatham County 4-H leader as Community Hero of the Month

Pittsboro, NC – U.S. Representative Mark Walker (NC-06) this week honored Chatham County’s Mary Dickerson as the Sixth District Community Hero of the Month for March, 2017.

Each month, Rep. Walker awards a constituent, business, or organization in his district for displaying extraordinary acts of service and for making a difference in the lives around them.

Mary Dickerson has been involved with Chatham County 4-H for many years, and has selflessly given her time to serve as a club volunteer leader, advisory council member, and equine educational contest coach. 4-H is an organization that teaches club members life skills through meetings and educational competitions. Ms. Dickerson has been a positive role model and inspiration to countless youth as they learn important skills such as decision-making, problem solving, communication, and teamwork.

“Mary has helped instill confidence in young people, encouraged them to step out of their comfort area to pursue new adventures, and has helped turn young people into true leaders for our community,” Extension Agent Ginger Cunningham said.

“Mary Dickerson is an excellent example of how one person can make a difference in the lives of young people,” Walker said. “She’s been willing to step in and donate her time, talent and treasure to teach important values and skills. Most of all, Chatham County 4-H participants know that they have a true friend in Mary, and I’m grateful for the positive role model she has been to so many.”

Ms. Dickerson was presented with a certificate and a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol. She is pictured above on the left.

Share this: Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Pocket

Facebook

Tumblr

Print

Reddit

Email

