Chatham County begins mulch sales and household hazardous waste events on March 18

Pittsboro, NC – On Saturday, March 18, 2017 the Chatham County Solid Waste & Recycling Division will begin mulch sales and Household Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) events.

Mulch sales will occur every Saturday from 7:30 AM to Noon. No mulch sales will occur on April 15th due to Easter. Sales will continue every Saturday, until supplies run out, which is estimated to be through the end of May. Sales take place at 28 County Services Road in Pittsboro, which is off of Highway 64, about six miles west of Pittsboro. Turn onto Renaissance Drive.

We load it, you haul it. Don’t forget a tarp! The cost of mulch is $5 per scoop and each scoop is approximately one cubic yard.

Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) events occur on the third Saturday of each month from March to November. HHW events are held from 9 AM to 3 PM at 28 County Services Road, Pittsboro.

HHW events are a way for residents to dispose of hazardous materials safely. Decals are not required, but residents will need to show their NC Driver License with their current address. HHW is only for households; no hazardous waste from businesses will be accepted.

At HHW events, the county accepts such items as paints, solvents, stains, bleach, aerosols, cleaners, pesticides, brake fluid, fluorescent light bulbs, propane tanks, etc. For a complete list, please visit the website at www.chathamnc.org/hhw or contact the Solid Waste & Recycling Division at 919-542-5516.

Beginning at the April 22 event, and then at every other event, the Chatham County Sherriff’s Office will provide a free “take back” of unwanted medicines during HHW events as a safe way for residents to get rid of unwanted medications. No needles, sharps, or liquids will be accepted.

This year’s HHW dates are:

March 18

April 22 – this is the actually the fourth Saturday due to Easter and is also our annual Earth Day event. We will have HHW, mulch sales, shredding, medicine take back, and informational booths.

June 17 – includes medicine take back

August 19 – includes medicine take back

October 21 – includes medicine take back

If you have any questions, please contact the Solid Waste & Recycling Division at 919-542-5516.

