Chapel Ridge Relay for Life team hosts April 22 golf tournament

Pittsboro – Chapel Ridge Champions, a Chatham County Relay for Life team, will host its seventh annual golf tournament on Saturday, April 22, to raise funds for the American Cancer Society. The tournament will take place at the Golf Club at Chapel Ridge, a Fred Couples designed course, at 1010 Chapel Ridge Drive in Pittsboro.

The four person scramble tournament kicks off with a shotgun start at noon. Players may sign up individually or as part of a team. The format includes an open men’s and women’s flight, as well as a flight for couples, with prizes being awarded to the top teams in each category. Other prize opportunities include closest to the pin, longest putt and hole-in-one. Dinner and raffle drawings will follow.

Entry fee per player for 18 holes of golf and dinner is $100. Deadline for registration is April 14.

To register for the event, contact Phil Sutphin at *protected email* or call 919-542-1932. Registration forms are also available at the Golf Club at Chapel Ridge Pro Shop. Follow Chapel Ridge Champions on Facebook at facebook.com/chapelridgechampions or on Twitter at twitter.com/relayforelife

