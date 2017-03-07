Notes from the ACC Basketball Tournament Game between NC State and Clemson

Brooklyn, NY – With today’s 75-61 win over NC State, Clemson advanced to Wednesday’s second-round game against fifth-seeded Duke. The Blue Devils edged the Tigers 64-62 in the regular-season meeting between the teams at Duke on Feb. 11. The Blue Devils lead 6-4 in all-time ACC Tournament meetings between the teams.

Clemson posted its first win in the ACC Tournament since 2014 and improved to 4-12 all-time in first-round games. The Tigers are now 19-63 all-time in ACC Tournament play and 3-6 under head coach Brad Brownell.

NC State failed to win at least one game in the tournament for the first time since 2011. The Wolfpack now stands 71-54 all-time in ACC Tournament play, 8-6 under head coach Mark Gottfried. NC State is now 9-7 all-time in ACC Tournament first-round games.

The No. 12 seed is now 4-0 all-time vs. the No. 13 seed in the first-round of ACC Tournament play.

Clemson’s Jaron Blossomgame and Shelton Mitchell tied for game-high scoring honors with 22 points.

Blossomgame registered his 22nd career game with 20-or-more points versus ACC opposition – the most by a Tiger since Butch Zatezalo (1968-70).

Blossomgame has now scored in double figures in 85 career games at Clemson, including 82 over the last three seasons. The grad student from Alpharetta, Georgia had 14 points by halftime of Tuesday’s game. He now has 1,690 career points to rank seventh on Clemson’s all-time scoring list.

Blossomgame started his 123rd career game on Tuesday, the third most in Clemson history. Only Trevor Booker (134) and Cliff Hammonds (133) have started more games in a Tiger uniform.

Mitchell has now scored in double figures in 11 of his last 12 games. The redshirt sophomore also handed out a game-high six assists. Mitchell’s 22 points were one shy of the career high 23 he scored in the Feb. 11 game at Duke.

Clemson senior center Sidy Djitte pulled down 13 rebounds to key the Tigers to a 42-38 edge on the boards. Djitte posted his seventh double-digit rebounding game of the season.

