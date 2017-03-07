NC State falls to Clemson in ACC Basketball Tournament first round

Brooklyn, NY – The NC State men’s basketball team fell to 12th-seed Clemson, 75-61, Tuesday afternoon at the Barclays Center in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

With the loss, NC State finishes the season with a 15-17 record.

Abdul-Malik Abu and Maverick Rowan led the Pack with 14 points and Terry Henderson also reached double figures with 10 points.

The Pack scored the first five points of the game as Abu opened the scoring with a lay-up and Rowan knocked down a three, but after scoring two baskets in the first 51 seconds of the game, NC State went almost 10 minutes without a basket. Terry Henderson ended the field goal drought with a three-pointer with 9:17 left to go in the half to cut the Pack’s deficit to 19-15.

NC State was down four with 4:21 to play in the first half, but Clemson ended the half on a 12-5 run to take a 39-28 lead into the break.

NC State could not get closer than eight points in the second half.

Dennis Smith, Jr., was held to seven points, but added eight rebounds and three assists. He also added two steals to give him 62 for the season, which sets the NC State freshman single-season record for steals. Chris Corchiani previously held the record with 61.

