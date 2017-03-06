Friends of the Chatham Community Library will hold its annual Spring Book Sale April 6, 7 and 8

Pittsboro, NC – The Friends of the Chatham Community Library (FotCCL) will hold its Spring Book Sale on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 6, 7 and 8, at the library on the campus of Central Carolina Community College in Pittsboro, NC.

Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free, and purchases may be made by cash or check — but no credit cards are accepted. Hours of the sale areand Friday fromand Saturday fromAdmission is free, and purchases may be made by cash or check — but no credit cards are accepted.





More than 17,000 hardbound and softbound books, and more, will be available for purchase. The sale offers a completely new assortment of titles in very good to excellent condition, and all are organized by category, subject or format.





On Thursday, the first day of the sale, most hardcover books are $3; trade paperbacks are $2; and small paperbacks are 50¢ ⎯ plus purchases of $200 or more are entitled to a 20% discount. On Friday, all books and materials are half price, and on Saturday customers may fill grocery bags with books they choose for $5 each with no limit to the number of bags filled. Bags are available free, compliments of local food stores.





Also on Saturday, audio-visual items including DVDs, CDs, LPs and audio books will be sold separately at special prices.





Members of the Friends of the Chatham Community Library receive a discount card worth $3, including all those who join at the book sale, and the discount may be used on any day of the sale.





friendsccl.org/booksale. htm . A popular feature of the Friends book sale is Claudia’s Corner, which offers rare, noteworthy or special books starting at $10. These books are in a special room and priced at no more than a quarter to a third of their lowest value online. A listing of these books may be found on the FotCCL Website at





The Friends book sale is held in the Holmes Family Meeting Room of the library, which is located at 197 NC Highway 87 North in Pittsboro, about a half mile north of US Highway 64 Business (West Street). There is ample free parking at the library and adjacent college, plus volunteers to assist with carrying out and loading books.

Proceeds from the book sale are used to benefit the library for underwriting various programs; purchasing needed books, materials and equipment; and improving its technology and services.

www.friendsccl.org . More information about the book sale, including membership in the Friends and volunteer opportunities, may be found on the FotCCL Website at





