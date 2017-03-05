ACSMA announces 2017 All-ACC Basketball teams and individual awards

Lewisville, NC – ACC Player of the Year Justin Jackson leads the 2016-17 Atlantic Coast Sports Media Association (ACSMA) post-season awards and all-conference team announced on Sunday.

Jackson was named on 20 of 49 ACSMA ballots to win the Player of the Year award and was a unanimous choice for the All-ACC first team, along with Duke sophomore Luke Kennard. Wake Forest sophomore finished second in the Player of the Year voting, with 14 votes. He also made the All-ACC first team, along with Notre Dame junior Bonzie Colson and Louisville sophomore Donovan Mitchell.

Georgia Tech’s Josh Pastner won Coach of the Year honors in his first season in the ACC, edging out North Carolina’s Roy Williams, 15 votes to 14. Yellow Jackets junior Ben Lammers was voted Defensive Player of the Year, Virginia Tech’s Zach LeDay was named Sixth Man of the Year and Collins was voted Most Improved Player.

Jackson, a junior from Tomball, TX, finished seventh in the ACC in scoring, averaging 18.3 points per game. He was second in the conference with 2.66 3-pointers per game, in helping to lead the Tar Heels to their 31st ACC regular season championship.

Kennard, a sophomore from Franklin, OH, led the ACC in scoring, averaging 20.1 points per game. He also finished in the top ten in several other categories, including field goal percentage (sixth), 3-point field goal percentage (second), free throw percentage (fourth).

Collins, a sophomore from Ft. Lauderdale, FL, led the conference in field goal percentage (.623), finished second in rebounding (9.8) and third in scoring (19.1 ppg). He was the main reason the Demon Deacons won seven more ACC games this season than last.

Colson, a junior from New Bedford, MA, led the ACC in rebounding (10.4 rpg) and finished 10th in scoring (17.0 ppg). He was also a top ten producer in field goal percentage (fourth – .523), free throw percentage (ninth – .807) and blocked shots (sixth – 1.42 pg).

Mitchell, a sophomore from Greenwich, CT, led the league in steals (2.13) and finished 12th in scoring (15.9 ppg).

NC State freshman Dennis Smith, Jr., the ACC’s assists leader (6.26, to go along with 18.5 ppg) leads the second team. He’s joined by Pittsburgh senior Michael Young (19.9 PPG, 6.8 rpg), Florida State sophomore Dwayne Bacon (16.9 ppg), North Carolina junior Joel Berry, II (15.1 ppg) and Clemson redshirt senior Jaron Blossongame (17.3 ppg, 6.2 ppg).

The third team consists of Georgia Tech junior Ben Lammers (14.6 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 3.32 bpg), Virginia senior London Perrantes (3.9 apg), Syracuse graduate transfer Andrew White, III (17.9 ppg), North Carolina senior Kennedy Meeks (9.1 rpg) and Boston College sophomore Jerome Robinson (8.7 ppg).

Thirteen of the 15 ACC schools are represented by at least one player on the first, second and third teams. Only regular season champion North Carolina has more than one player (three, one on each team).

Lammers was the leading vote-getter for Defensive Player of the Year as well as the All-Defensive Team. He’s joined on that team by Collins, Colson, Mitchell and Virginia junior Isaiah Wilkins.

Smith is only the second NC State player to win the Freshman of the Year award and the first since Hawkeye Whitney shared the award with Duke’s Mike Gminski in 1977. He received 41 of 49 possible votes to easily outdistance Duke’s Jayson Tatum. He and Florida State’s Jonathan Isaac are joined on the All-Freshman Team by Tatum, Georgia Tech’s Josh Okogie and Miami’s Bruce Brown.

ACSMA ACC All-Conference Teams First Team 1–2—3 Points Justin Jackson, North Carolina (Jr.) 49–0–0 *147 Luke Kennard, Duke (Soph.) 49–0–0 *147 John Collins, Wake Forest (Soph.) 45–4–0 143 Bonzie Colson, Notre Dame (Jr.) 42–6–1 139 Donovan Mitchell, Louisville (Soph.) 35–9–1 124 *unanimous Second Team 1–2—3 Points Dennis Smith, Jr., NC State (Fr.) 5–33–7 88 Michael Young, Pittsburgh (Sr.) 6–28–10 84 Dwayne Bacon, Florida State (Soph.) 4–25–13 75 Joel Berry, II, North Carolina (Jr.) 2–25–13 69 Jaron Blossongame, Clemson (RS-Sr.) 1–17–20 57 Third Team 1–2—3 Points Ben Lammers, Georgia Tech (Jr.) 0–16–18 52 London Perrantes, Virginia (Sr.) 2–15–15 51 Andrew White, III, Syracuse (Gr. Transfer) 1–9–17 38 Kennedy Meeks, North Carolina (Sr.) 2–11–8 36 Jerome Robinson, Boston College (Soph.) 1–5—14 27 Honorable Mention 1–2—3 Points Jamel Artis, Pittsburgh (Sr.) 0–5—9 19 Davon Reed, Miami (Sr.) 0–4—10 18 Zach LeDay, Virginia Tech (RS-Sr.) 0–0—17 17 Jayson Tatum, Duke (Fr.) 0–5—5 15 Matt Farrell, Notre Dame (Jr.) 0–3—9 15 Jonathan Isaac, Florida State (Fr) 0–4—6 14 Grayson Allen, Duke (Jr.) 0–3—8 14 Bryant Crawford, Wake Forest (Jr.) 0–3—5 11 Tyler Lydon, Syracuse (Soph.) 0–2—7 11 Seth Allen, Virginia Tech (RS-Sr.) 0–3—4 10 Defensive Team Votes Ben Lammers, Georgia Tech (Jr.) 46 Donovan Mitchell, Louisville (Soph.) 37 Isaiah Wilkins , Virginia (Jr.) 26 Bonzie Colson, Notre Dame (Jr.) 18 John Collins, Wake Forest (Jr.) 13 Freshman Team Votes Jonathan Isaac, Florida State 49 Dennis Smith, Jr., NC State 49 Josh Okogie, Georgia Tech 43 Jayson Tatum, Duke 42 Bruce Brown, Miami 29 Player of the Year Votes Justin Jackson, North Carolina (Jr.) 20 John Collins, Wake Forest (Soph.) 14 Luke Kennard, Duke (Soph.) 9 Bonzie Colson, Notre Dame (Jr.) 4 Donovan Mitchell, Louisville (Soph.) 1 Michael Young, Pittsburgh (Sr.) 1 Coach of the Year Votes Josh Pastner, Georgia Tech 15 Roy Williams, UNC 14 Leonard, Hamilton, Florida State 8 Buzz Williams, Virginia Tech 4 Danny Manning, Wake Forest 4 Mike Brey, Notre Dame 2 Rick Pitino, Louisville 2 Defensive Player of the Year Votes Ben Lammers, Georgia Tech (Jr.) 28 Donovan Mitchell, Louisville (Soph.) 8 Bonzie, Colson, Notre Dame (Jr.) 5 Freshman of the Year Votes Dennis Smith, Jr. 41 Jayson Tatum, Duke 4 Most Improved Votes John Collins, Wake Forest (Jr.) 23 Ben Lammers, Georgia Tech (Jr.) 9 Matt Farrell, Notre Dame (Jr.) 6 Sixth Man Votes Zach LeDay, Virginia Tech (RS-Sr.) 20 Seth Allen, Virginia Tech (RS-Sr.) 11

