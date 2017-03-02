Chatham County issues temporary boil water notice for some Northeast areas

Pittsboro, NC – A water leak caused a drop in water system pressure earlier today, which has led Chatham County Water Utilities to issue a boil water notice for specific areas in northeast Chatham. The leakage has been isolated and repaired.

“We are issuing the boil water notice as a precaution due to the pressure drop in the system,” said Assistant County Manager Dan LaMontagne. “We do not expect this to last more than one day.”

Chatham County has already started calling all affected residences and businesses to alert them to the notice.

The affected areas are:

Mann’s Chapel Rd.

Hamlet’s Chapel Rd.

Mt. Gilead Church Rd.

Bynum Bridge Rd.

Hwy. 15-501 south of Jack Bennett Rd.

Several communities including: Hudson Hills, The Hamptons, Bynum, Briar Chapel, Fearrington Village, Galloway Ridge, Hamlet Grove, Prestonwood, Horizon and Moneterrane.

Chatham County will announce when the boil water advisory has been lifted. Until that time, residents in these areas should use bottled water or boil the county water before using it for drinking, bathing, dental care, making ice, washing dishes, and food preparation.

If you have questions, call Water Utilities at 919-542-8270, but the phone lines may be very busy.

