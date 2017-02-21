AR-15 rifle and body armor stolen from Chatham County sheriff’s vehicle parked in Sanford

Sanford, NC – On February 20, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office received notification of a larceny from a law enforcement vehicle that occurred in Sanford, NC. Items stolen include an AR-15 rifle, two 30-round magazines, and body armor belonging to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office. The whereabouts of these items are unknown at this time.

The Sanford Police Department is currently leading the investigation. Anyone with knowledge of the crime, suspects, or location of the stolen items should contact the Sanford PD at 919-775-8268.

“We are asking the public to call the Sanford Police Department with any information they can share regarding this case,” says Chatham County Sheriff’s Mike Roberson. “With your help, we can locate these items and see to their safe return.”

Share this: Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Pocket

Facebook

Tumblr

Print

Reddit

Email

