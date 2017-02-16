Mark Gottfried fired as NC State head basketball coach, effective at the end of 2016-17 season

Raleigh, NC – Mark Gottfried will not return as NC State men’s basketball coach following the conclusion of the 2016-17 season, Director of Athletics Debbie Yow announced today. Gottfried is in his sixth season leading the Wolfpack. He made the NCAA tournament in his first four seasons as head coach, and advanced to two Sweet 16s.

On Tuesday, the Wolfpack lost a home game 97-73 to 10th-ranked North Carolina at the PNC Arena. As a result NC State fell to 14-13 overall and 3-11 in ACC play. In the two proceeding games, NC State lost to Wake Forest by 30 points and lost by 24 points to Florida State.

“Mark and I met today to discuss the future direction of our program,” said Yow. “While it has long been my practice to evaluate the body of work at season’s end, in reviewing the overall direction of our program, we believe a change in leadership is necessary moving forward. Our focus now remains on supporting our student-athletes and staff over the final weeks of our season.”

Gottfried will remain the NC State head coach through the remainder of the season. NC State is 122-82 during his tenure, and 47-55 in ACC play. His tenure in Raleigh will end after six seasons.

“It has been a privilege to serve as head coach of NC State, and I’m proud of what we have accomplished during my time here,” said Gottfried. “NC State is a special place and I appreciate the opportunity to finish the remainder of the season.”

Plans for the search process for a successor will begin immediately.

