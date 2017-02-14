Chatham County seeks applicants for Climate Change Committee vacancy

Pittsboro, NC – The Chatham County Climate Change Advisory Committee currently has one vacancy. The deadline for interested residents to apply to fill the vacancy is Thursday, March 1, 2017 at 5 pm. The committee makes recommendations to the Board of Commissioners related to climate change impacts in Chatham County.

The committee looks at such concepts as: reducing emissions of greenhouse gases (primarily CO2) with related improvements in air quality; promoting the use of renewable energy, promoting carbon neutral/green building standards for new and existing buildings (both public and private) and encouraging resilient conservation–oriented land uses and both residential and commercial land development standards that foster climate change mitigation and adaptation.

The person appointed by the Board of Commissioners to fill the vacancy would serve until June 30, 2018 and would be eligible at that time for reappointment to a full three-year term.

Interested residents should submit a committee application no later than Thursday, March 1, 2017 at 5 pm. An online form can be found at chathamnc. seamlessdocs.com/f/ CommitteeForm. Or contact Lindsay Ray 919-542-8200 or *protected email* to obtain an email or printed application.

The Board of Commissioners seeks applicants who live in the county, support the mission of the committee and who have with the time and resources available to devote to the work and research required.

Applicants with expertise in the following: renewable energy systems, building efficiency, green building standards and conservation standards (in both residential and commercial settings), transportation efficiency standards and fuel options, forestry and agricultural practices and management, ecology and environmental science, and literature relating to the science of climate change.

