It’s middle school basketball tournament week in Chatham County

Moncure, NC – This Monday kicks off the first day of the annual boys’ and girls’ middle school basketball tournament in Chatham County. This year’s tournament will conclude with a couple of championship games on Friday, February 17 at Moncure School.

The local middle school girl basketball teams will kick off the tournament on Monday, February 13 with four games at the highest seeds. Top seeded Margaret Pollard School will host No. 8 seeded Moncure at 4:15 pm. No. 2 Bonlee will play host to No, 7 Silk Hope at 4:15 pm, while No. 3 Bennett will welcomes No. 6 J.S. Waters at 5 pm. No. 4 Chatham Middle will face No. 5 Horton at 5 pm.

Winners of Monday’s games will advance to the semifinals on Wednesday, February 15 at Moncure School. Games are scheduled to start at 5 pm and 6:30 pm.

The championship game between the two finalists is set to tip-off at 5 pm on Friday, February 17 at Moncure School.

The boys’ side of the tournament will also kick off on Monday. No. 1 seeded Margaret Pollard will host No. 8 Moncure on Monday at 5:45 pm. No. 2 Chatham Middle will face off against No. 7 J.S. Waters at 5 pm. in Siler City. No. 3 Bonlee will host No. 6 Silk Hope at 5:45 pm. No. 4 Chatham Middle will play No. 5 Horton at 5 pm.

The boys’ semifinals will take place on Thursday, February 16 at Moncure School. Games are set to begin 5 pm and 6:30 pm.

The boy’s tournament championship game will take place on Friday night, February 17 at Moncure School. The game is scheduled to tip off at 6:30 pm, following the conclusion of the girls’ championship game.

