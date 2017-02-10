Chatham County Schools budget priorities survey available online

Pittsboro, NC – Chatham County Schools’ annual budget priorities survey is now available online for community input. The annual Budget Priorities Survey provides the district with community input as they develop the operating budget for the district for the upcoming school year. The survey is one way in which Chatham County Schools’ commitment to community engagement can be seen.

“We use the feedback we receive to help inform our budget development process. The more community input we have the more effectively we can prioritize the budget to align with the values of the respondents” indicated Tony Messer, Chief Finance Officer for Chatham County Schools.

The survey was launched on Feb. 8, 2017 and will be available through Feb. 28, 2017. The survey is available online at bit.ly/ccsbudget1718

