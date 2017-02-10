CCCC golf preparing for spring season

Sanford, NC – Central Carolina Community College golf coach Jonathan Hockaday is looking forward to the spring season.

“I am really looking forward to this season. We have a lot of potential with this group of guys. If we continue to work and put in the time, I expect some good finishes individually and as a team,” said Hockaday.

The returnees from the fall are Chris Brown (Sanford, Lee County High School), Dillon Fail (Spring Lake, Overhills High School), Logan Horner (Spring Lake, Homeschool), Tyler North (Sanford, Lee County High School), and David Smith (Siler City, Jordan-Matthews High School). Chris Brown had the lowest stroke average in the fall season.

Newcomers to the team are Austin Machak (Raleigh, Millbrook High School) and Travis Zyczkiewicz (Chapel Hill, East Chapel Hill High School).

The schedule:

Feb. 18-19 — at Fayetteville Tech (Gates Four Golf Course); Feb. 24-25 — at Sandhills Community College (Whispering Pines Country Club); March 3-5 — at Myrtle Beach area course; March 25-26 – at Wake Tech (Eagle Ridge Golf Course); April 3-4 – Cougar Classic (Anderson Creek Golf Course); April 15-17 — at Regionals (Anderson Creek Golf Club and Whispering Pines Country Club)

