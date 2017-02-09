Northwood hosts UNC vs UVA dual wrestling meet

by Gene Galin

Pittsboro, NC – Saturday’s ACC wrestling dual between North Carolina and Virginia was relocated to Northwood High School in Pittsboro due to the water emergency which affected the UNC campus.

Steve Kirschner, UNC’s Associate Athletic Director for Communications, noted that Northwood was already set up for a high school championship earlier in the day, so that is was logical for UNC wrestling to compete there in the evening.

Northwood Athletic Director Jason Amy led volunteers in hosting the meet.

Approximately 400 people filled the Northwood gym to watch the meet. The crowd consisted of family and fans of UNC wrestling, along with Northwood students and local Chatham county residents.

Carolina honored four of their seniors prior to the dual – Joey Ward, Joey Moon, Cody Karns and Michael Silk.

North Carolina and Virginia split 10 wrestling matches but the visiting Cavaliers got seven bonus points in the span of three bouts to surge to a 22-15 win. Carolina won four of the first five matches to build a 12-3 lead but saw it evaporate suddenly at the lightweight end of the lineup.

After the meet, the UNC wrestling team held a Senior Night dinner at the Carolina Brewery in Pittsboro.

