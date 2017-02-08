Directory of Chatham County retail garden centers, plant farms and nurseries coming

Pittsbro, NC – Chatham County Extension Master Gardeners are creating a directory of retail garden centers, plant farms and nurseries in Chatham County that sell directly to the public. When complete, the directory will be available on the NC Extension-Chatham County Center website.

We want to be sure all Chatham County plant vendors that sell to the public are listed, including those that sell online or by appointment only. The retailers we already have information on are:

B & L Supply Garden Center, Pittsboro

Brooks Contractor (compost), Goldston

Chatham County Solid Waste & Recycling (mulch)

Country Farm and Home, Pittsboro

Cure Nursery, Pittsboro

Get Rooted Nursery, Chapel Hill

Growing Wild Nursery, Siler City

Mellow Marsh Farm, Siler City

Oakmont Nursery, Siler City

Pittsboro Feed

Poultry Villa, Pittsboro

Southern States – Siler City

The Farmer’s Alliance Store, Siler City

The Orchid Gallery, Pittsboro

Town & Country Hardware, Chapel Hill

The following Chatham County farmers’ markets will also be included in the directory: Fearrington, Chatham Mills, Pittsboro and Siler City.

If you are a retail garden center, nursery, or plant farm in Chatham County that sells directly to the public and are not listed here, please email Maggie Frantz at *protected email* . Provide your name and a phone number or email where you can be contacted. Maggie will contact you to gather the information needed for the directory. There is no charge to be included in the directory.

We anticipate the directory will be available online in early March, on the NC Extension-Chatham County Center website: ces. ncsu.edu

Learn more about the Chatham County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program here.

