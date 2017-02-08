Directory of Chatham County retail garden centers, plant farms and nurseries coming

Pittsbro, NC – Chatham County Extension Master Gardeners are creating a directory of retail garden centers, plant farms and nurseries in Chatham County that sell directly to the public. When complete, the directory will be available on the NC Extension-Chatham County Center website.
We want to be sure all Chatham County plant vendors that sell to the public are listed, including those that sell online or by appointment only. The retailers we already have information on are:
B & L Supply Garden Center, Pittsboro
Brooks Contractor (compost), Goldston
Chatham County Solid Waste & Recycling (mulch)
Country Farm and Home, Pittsboro
Cure Nursery, Pittsboro
Get Rooted Nursery, Chapel Hill
Growing Wild Nursery, Siler City
Mellow Marsh Farm, Siler City
Oakmont Nursery, Siler City
Pittsboro Feed
Poultry Villa, Pittsboro
Southern States – Siler City
The Farmer’s Alliance Store, Siler City
The Orchid Gallery, Pittsboro
Town & Country Hardware, Chapel Hill
The following Chatham County farmers’ markets will also be included in the directory: Fearrington, Chatham Mills, Pittsboro and Siler City.
If you are a retail garden center, nursery, or plant farm in Chatham County that sells directly to the public and are not listed here, please email Maggie Frantz at .
We anticipate the directory will be available online in early March, on the NC Extension-Chatham County Center website: ces.
