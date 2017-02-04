Carolina vs UVA wrestling dual moved To Northwood High School

Pittsboro, NC – Saturday’s ACC wrestling dual between North Carolina and Virginia has been relocated to Northwood High School in Pittsboro due to the water emergency currently affecting Orange County. The event, which is Carolina’s final home dual of the year, is still set for a 7 p.m. start.

The Tar Heels are 6-5 and 1-2 in league competition follow last weekend’s 20-16 win at No. 24 Pittsburgh. Virginia (8-5, 0-2 ACC) is looking for its first conference victory after dropping a 23-10 home loss to NC State on Sunday.

Carolina will honor its four seniors prior to the dual – Joey Ward, Joey Moon, Cody Karns and Michael Silk.

North Carolina Probables

125: James Szymanski (7-11)

133: Nicholas Lirette (5-8)

141: #5 Joey Ward (21-3)

149: Troy Heilmann (9-12)

157: Joey Moon (12-10)

165: Devin Kane (7-5)

174: #6 Ethan Ramos (15-6)

184: Anderson Pope (0-3) or Elijah Kerr-Brown (3-10)

197: Daniel Chaid (12-11)

285: Cory Daniel (15-11)

Virginia Probables

125: #7 Jack Mueller (19-3)

133: Will Mason (11-6)

141: #7 George DiCamillo (17-3)

149: Sam Krivus (16-9)

157: #17 Andrew Atkinson (16-8)

165: Ray Bethea (19-9)

174: Garrett Peppelman (13-3)

184: Will Schany (13-13) or Tyler Askey (17-6)

197: Chance McClure (7-14)

285: Chuck Boddy (7-12) or Tyler Love (14-14)

