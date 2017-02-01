Horton Middle School commemorating namesake on February 27

Pittsboro, NC – Born into slavery but determined to read, George Moses Horton shook the shackles that kept black people illiterate and published a book of poetry, becoming the first African-American to do so. Horton lived in Chatham between 1798 and 1884.

Horton Middle School bears his name, and students and staff there will celebrate his story on campus (79 S. Horton Rd.) February 27 at 8:45 a.m. Author and illustrator Don Tate shares his engaging book, “Poet: The Remarkable Life of George Moses Horton.”

This inaugural gathering will underscore Horton’s historical significance to the school’s community, Horton Middle principal Valencia Toomer said. Those attending should reserve spots by either calling 919-542-2303 or visiting the school’s website at chatham.k12.nc.us/hms.

