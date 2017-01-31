Registration is now open for the free Extension Gardener Spring Series on growing edibles

By *protected email*

Pittsboro, NC – Free classes: Growing Fruits, Vegetables & Herbs are being offered by NC Cooperative Extension’s Chatham County Center. The series includes three free classes, each of which will be offered twice, first on Tuesday evening and again on Wednesday morning. The following classes are scheduled:

Growing Fruits and Berries, Feb. 14/15

Growing Vegetables Year Round, Feb. 21/22

Growing Culinary Herbs, Feb. 28/ March 1

Attend the evening or morning session of one, two, or all three classes. All classes are free but registration is required. For class details and registration information, visit chatham.ces. ncsu.edu/2017/01/registration- now-growing-edibles

QUESTIONS:

Contact NC Cooperative Extension’s Chatham County Center by calling 919-542-8202 or email: *protected email*

LEARN MORE:

Extension Gardener Classes and Workshops: chatham. ces.ncsu.edu/extension- gardener-2

Chatham County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program: chatham..ces. ncsu.edu/emg-2

Subscribe to the Chatham Gardener email list to receive announcements of upcoming classes and events, as well as timely updates on sustainable lawn, garden, and landscape care for the central NC Piedmont. To subscribe:

– Visit: go.ncsu.edu/ subscribecg

– Scroll down to enter your email address in the “address” box

– Click on the subscribe button

