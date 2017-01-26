Chatham community Library offering Microsoft Word Basics – Part 2 workshop on January 27

Pittsboro, NC – The Chatham Community Library is offering a workshop on Microsoft Word Basics, Part 2 on January 27.

In this workshop, we’ll build on the concepts we learned in the Microsoft Word Basics class. Topics covered in this workshop include:

adding and removing Quick Start buttons

modifying line spacing

creating bulleted and numbered lists

creating tables

formatting columns

formatting margins

adding headers and footers

inserting text boxes, graphics, and symbols

We will be using Microsoft Word 2013.

Prerequisites: Participants should have taken Microsoft Word, Part 1 or have prior basic experience with Microsoft Word. Participants must be comfortable operating a computer, including mouse and keyboard.

This workshop is FREE and open to the public; however, class size is limited and registration is required.