Education, Pittsboro

Chatham community Library offering Microsoft Word Basics – Part 2 workshop on January 27

Pittsboro, NC – The Chatham Community Library is offering a workshop on Microsoft Word Basics, Part 2 on January 27.

In this workshop, we’ll build on the concepts we learned in the Microsoft Word Basics class.  Topics covered in this workshop include:

  • adding and removing Quick Start buttons
  • modifying line spacing
  • creating bulleted and numbered lists
  • creating tables
  • formatting columns
  • formatting margins
  • adding headers and footers
  • inserting text boxes, graphics, and symbols

We will be using Microsoft Word 2013.

Prerequisites:  Participants should have taken Microsoft Word, Part 1 or have prior basic experience with Microsoft Word.  Participants must be comfortable operating a computer, including mouse and keyboard.

This workshop is FREE and open to the public; however, class size is limited and registration is required.

Register:
Online
– (919) 545-8086
– 
– In the library