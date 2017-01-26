Chatham community Library offering Microsoft Word Basics – Part 2 workshop on January 27

Pittsboro, NC – The Chatham Community Library is offering a workshop on Microsoft Word Basics, Part 2 on January 27.
- Date: 02/27/2017 3:00 PM – 4:30 PM
- Location: Chatham Community Library
197 NC Hwy 87 N
Pittsboro, North Carolina 27312
In this workshop, we’ll build on the concepts we learned in the Microsoft Word Basics class. Topics covered in this workshop include:
- adding and removing Quick Start buttons
- modifying line spacing
- creating bulleted and numbered lists
- creating tables
- formatting columns
- formatting margins
- adding headers and footers
- inserting text boxes, graphics, and symbols
We will be using Microsoft Word 2013.
Prerequisites: Participants should have taken Microsoft Word, Part 1 or have prior basic experience with Microsoft Word. Participants must be comfortable operating a computer, including mouse and keyboard.
This workshop is FREE and open to the public; however, class size is limited and registration is required.
Register:
– Online
– (919) 545-8086
–
– In the library