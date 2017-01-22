Register for dog obedience and canine good citizen classes at CCCC

By *protected email*

Pittsboro, NC – Central Carolina Community College will be offering a couple of dog obedience classes that are scheduled to begin on January, 27.

Beginner Dog Obedience Class

Have fun in this intensive beginner obedience/home management class for dogs over 5 mos. Students will learn to train their dogs with positive reinforcement, walk on a loose leash, come when called, sit, down and stand. First class is a mandatory orientation – no dogs – owners only. Great class for new dog owners. Helps build the human to dog bond. There is no age limit. Old dogs can learn new things.

Class No. 1133 Cost $70

Day, Dates. Friday afternoons, 1/27 thru 3/10

Time: 3pm to 4:30 pm

Location Pittsboro, Bldg. 42 Multipurpose Room

Canine Good Citizen Class

This course will prepare students and their dogs to take the AKC Canine Good Citizen Test (CGC), which will be given at the last class. The purpose of this class is to teach the dog to be a respected member of the human community. Exercises include walking calmly in a crowd, being comfortable meeting strangers and other dogs. No orientation. Dogs should be brought to the first class.

Class No. 1141 Cost $70

Day, Dates: Friday afternoons, 1/27 thru 3/10

Time: 4:30 pm to 6 pm

Location Pittsboro, Bldg. 42 Multipurpose Room

To register for these classes call 919-545-8044 or 919-718- 7500.

If you have any questions about the classes, please call the instructor, Pat Sullivan, at 919-663-0373.

